Singer Olivia Rodrigo 'deeply upset' at 'violent deportations' happening in Los Angeles

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo voiced her support for the anti-ICE protests on Saturday against the "violent deportations" happening in Los Angeles.

"I've lived in LA my whole life and I'm deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration," Rodrigo wrote on Instagram Stories. "LA simply wouldn't exist without immigrants. Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America."

She added, "I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest."

The "Driver’s License" singer added a link to the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) "Know Your Rights" website page on immigrant rights and what to do in the event of encountering law enforcement or an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent asking about citizenship status.

In another post on Instagram Stories, Rodrigo posted a picture of one of the several "No Kings" protests that took place against President Donald Trump on Saturday.

In October, Rodrigo related a story of being detained by border security when trying to enter the U.S. through Canada. She described being taken out of her room at 3 a.m. and being interrogated by a federal officer.

"He scared me," she said. "He's like, ‘You know you could go to jail for lying to a federal officer like this. Like, this is really bad.'"

She added, "I'm freaking out. I'm like, ‘I’m not gonna be let into America!'"

Rodrigo said she was released after about 30 minutes when the officer admitted he had confused her for a suspect of similar age named Olivia Rodriguez.

Riots broke out throughout Los Angeles around June 6 after ICE agents conducted deportation raids and arrests. Trump later sent in National Guard officers to help clamp down on the violence that devastated several local businesses.

