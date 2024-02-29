Pop star Olivia Rodrigo rocks out for abortion, funneling portion of ticket sales to pro-choice groups

"Vampire" singer Olivia Rodrigo recently announced that part of the proceeds from her newest tour are going to multiple abortion activist groups.

While promoting her "Guts World Tour" on Instagram Tuesday, the pop star alerted her fans that part of the ticket sales for her upcoming show in Houston would go to three pro-abortion organizations.

Rodrigo’s post explicitly noted that the funds will help women traveling to get abortions.

The post, shared via Instagram stories, stated, "A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales at #GUTSworldtourHouston will go towards @abortionfunds @fundtexaschoice @janesdueprocess who help Texans traveling for abortions by covering & coordinating transportation, lodging & other practical support classes."

The first group mentioned is the National Network of Abortion Funds, a collection of "100 independent abortion funds" that "work to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access," the group’s website stated.

The second group, Fund Texas Choice, describes itself as a non-profit that "helps Texans equitably access abortion through safe, confidential, and comprehensive travel services and practical support."

The third group, Jane’s Due Process, helps Texas "teens access abortion and birth control," according to its X account.

Rodrigo’s post also provided a direct link to donate to The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equality, a Texas organization that "provides financial assistance and emotional support while building community spaces for people who need abortions in Texas."

The pop star posted the same story to her account yesterday, though this time it was donating proceeds from her Austin, Texas show to these groups.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo shared a video explaining a little bit more about her donations to these and other abortion groups she dubbed her "Fund 4 Good."

In the video, which she shared on the first night of her tour, Rodrigo said, "And before I pop onstage, I wanted to come on here and talk about something that I’m really excited about, which is the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative I’m launching as part of the Guts World Tour."

She continued, "The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community-based non-profits that champion things like girls’ education, um, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."

Rodrigo also mentioned that for the North American leg of her tour, she will be "pairing with the National Network of Abortion Funds to help those impacted by healthcare barriers in getting the reproductive care they deserve."

Rodrigo has publicly supported abortion in the past. A day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in 2022, Rodrigo performed alongside British pop star Lily Allen, singing Allen’s hit song, "F--- You" aimed at the conservative justices on the Court.

Introducing the song to the crowd at the Glastonbury music festival, Rodrigo said, "This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you!"