Olivia Rodrigo says she was detained and interrogated by border control

Olivia Rodrigo had a scary run-in with Border Patrol.

While touring, the singer was nearly arrested when she tried to reenter the United States.

The Disney Channel star turned pop star opened up about the terrifying experience on Tuesday.

"I got in trouble with the law for the first time in my life," the 21-year-old confessed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Rodrigo, who, since February has been making her rounds across the globe as part of her "Guts World Tour," says the incident happened when she was leaving Canada.

"We were going from Canada to like, Portland, or something. We were at border control. I give them my passport and they're like, ‘OK whatever.’"

But then things changed.

"They knock on the door and they're like, ‘We need Olivia.’"

Having recently performed a slew of shows, Rodrigo thought someone at border control might have a daughter who'd like her autograph.

"I come out, it's 3 a.m. and I'm delirious, and they take me to a room – and it's an interrogation room," she recounted, saying inside waiting for her was an armed officer. "And he's like, ‘Have you ever been arrested?’ I'm like, ‘No, I haven’t been arrested.' And he's like, ‘Are you sure?’"

Rodrigo said the officer's persistence made her start to question herself. "I'm like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I was arrested and I didn’t know it.'"

"He scared me," she continued. "He's like, ‘You know you could go to jail for lying to a federal officer like this. Like, this is really bad.'"

"I'm freaking out. I'm like, ‘I’m not gonna be let into America!'" the pop star recalled, saying she was "so scared" and "having a panic attack" at the time.

"After 30 minutes of interrogation, he looks at me, and he goes, ‘What’s your name?'"

"And I go ‘Olivia Rodrigo. R-O-D-R-I-G-O,’" she remembered. "He's like, ‘Oh, there’s a girl who looks just like you, that's your same age, that's been arrested multiple times, and her name is Olivia Rodriguez.'"

The "bad idea, right?" singer was not pleased.

"I was pissed," she admitted, questioning why border control hadn't paid more attention to her name. "Crisis averted," she concluded.

A representative for Rodrigo did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for more information.

This hasn't been the only bump in the road for the singer during her tour. Earlier this month, while performing in Melbourne, Australia, the singer tripped and fell into a hole on stage.

She told Fallon, who played a video of the accident for the audience, that "it was really scary."

"Watching the video was pretty terrifying. I mean, show must go on. That's showbiz baby."

Rodrigo, fortunately, had a positive outlook on the accident, saying she was actually "really happy it happened in hindsight." The singer said she was taken to the hospital after her concert for precautionary reasons – to check for a concussion – and the nurse who was assigned to her was a Filipino man with the same name as her grandfather, who recently passed away. Prior to her shows in Australia, Rodrigo had been performing in the Phillipines, where her family emigrated from years ago.

"I was like, ‘Wow, that was him looking out for me, making sure I didn’t get hurt.' And so I'm really happy it happened. I think it's a beautiful story."