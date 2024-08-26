'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary says Harris needs to stop hiding from press: 'Come out wherever you are'

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary blasted Vice President Harris for avoiding the press since she became the Democratic presidential nominee, saying that there was "no scenario" where it was acceptable for someone running to be President of the United States.

"Let's be bipartisan for a moment and let's agree on one thing: There's no scenario where the President of the United States can't head up a press conference. Under any scenario," O'Leary said on Monday's "Outnumbered." "Every president, every president has been able to address the press. And in the good times and the bad times. She has to start talking to the press, period."

O'Leary, one of the famous investors on Shark Tank and chairman of O'Leary Ventures, said investors like himself and swing state voters want answers from the Democratic presidential candidate, but she has thus far refused to lay out her policies in detail.

"I need explanations for these policies because I have to invest on these policies," the businessman and chairman of O'Leary Ventures said. "I have questions and I don't get any answers. I'm not being unreasonable."

"Come out, come out, wherever you are and talk to the press!" he demanded.

Harris has gone over five weeks without giving specifics to voters about her policy positions, holding formal news conferences or sitting for major interviews since becoming the Democrats' presidential nominee.

Despite ignoring the press, the vice president's campaign has benefited from positive media coverage since President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. One study from a conservative organization found that Harris had received 84% positive coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC's evening newscasts since announcing her presidential bid.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno said that the media had "absolutely operated" as a surrogacy for the Biden-Harris administration and now the Harris campaign.

The panel discussed a heated interview between ABC anchor Jonathan Karl and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Sunday as an example of the press working on Harris' behalf.

Karl vigorously defended Harris after Cotton brought up her past commitment to abolish private health insurance as part of her presidential campaign in 2019.

"That's not her position now," Karl said in the back-and-forth with Cotton, insisting that Harris had moved to the middle on this policy.

"Is Jonathan Karl a Kamala Harris campaign surrogate?" co-host Kayleigh McEnany reacted to the clip on "Outnumbered."

Compagno gave other examples to argue that the press's coverage had benefited Harris.

"The whole point is that the media has absolutely operated as a surrogacy for Kamala Harris this entire time or the Biden-Harris administration. And now that apparently goes to policies," she said.

Former President Trump also slammed the ABC interview as an example of media bias toward his campaign.

"When I watched this interview of Tom Cotton… and the round table after that, I said, the hostility is crazy," Trump told reporters on Monday.

The GOP candidate said he was "thinking about" skipping the September 10 debate after his campaign said the Harris campaign was trying to change the previously agreed upon debate rules.

