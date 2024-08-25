Quentin Tarantino tells Kamala Harris to continue dodging interviews until election: 'Don't f--- s--- up'

Legendary Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino urged Kamala Harris to avoid doing any interviews before the election, telling Bill Maher that he plans to vote for her "no matter what she says."

Tarantino made the comment in a profanity-laced rant on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast after he was asked about criticism surrounding Harris' lack of press engagements and formal interviews with reporters.

"This is about f---ing winning," he said. "It's a mad f---ing dash and she is running it. She's not stopping to stumble and… I'm going to vote for her f---ing anyway no matter what she says in the stupid f---ing interview so don't f--- s--- up."

Maher attributed Harris' refusal to face the press to the left's "inability or desire to engage with anyone that's not in the bubble."

"She would never go near me and when you won't go near the people that are going to vote for you…," he trailed off.

"There's no reason for her to go on your show before the election," Tarantino replied.

"Yes there is, because I speak to the exact voter she needs. The person who is in the middle, who is not ideologically captured by either side… that's exactly the audience she needs," Maher answered.

Tarantino said that while Maher's argument is "irrefutably right in a normal election cycle," Democrats are singularly focused on winning in November.

"Look you can talk about maybe she should have had more guts about this that and the other but we're the f---ing president and Trump's not the president… but this is about f---ing winning. What most people don't give the Democrats enough credit for but we give the Republicans credit for, is sometimes it's just about f---ing winning and it doesn't matter how we look at this moment," he said.

The "Pulp Fiction" director joins a growing list of Democrats and left-leaning pundits who are urging Harris to continue avoiding the press despite mounting pressure to answer questions from reporters.

Maher said on his show over the weekend that Harris' cold shoulder to the media is "more insulting" than former President Trump's years-long verbal attacks against news organizations.

"Trump says you're ‘the enemy of the people,’ which is pretty bad. What she's kind of saying is, 'I don't need you. I'm not talking to you. You don't matter. You're not relevant anymore to me.' To me, that's even worse than ‘I hate you.’ It's like 'I don't think about you.'"

It has been over a month since Harris emerged as the Democratic nominee, and she has yet to do any interviews or hold news conferences. Trump, meanwhile, has regularly made himself available to the press, granting both interviews and news conferences.

Earlier this month, Harris suggested she would schedule an interview before the end of August. On Thursday, when asked by Fox News ' Peter Doocy whether she was ready to grant an interview with Fox News, Harris jokingly replied "I'm working toward it."

Her campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez ducked questions from Fox News Digital last Thursday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, keeping her head down and speeding away when asked about Harris speaking to the press.

