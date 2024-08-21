'Whatever': Democrats react to Kamala Harris' lack of interviews

As pressure grows for Vice President Kamala Harris to face the press, attendees at the Democratic National Convention said they're confident she'll give interviews when she's ready.

"Let's give some time," Heather Pirowski, a delegate from Indiana, said. "I think just be patient because it's all gonna come."

TIM WALZ’S DOG HAS DONE MORE INTERVIEWS THAN VP HARRIS SINCE SHE BECAME NOMINEE

Harris has yet to give a sit-down interview or do a formal news conference since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a month ago. In the same period, former President Trump has fielded dozens of questions at press conferences and formal interviews.

Louisiana delegate Tyrin Truong said he thinks Harris has other priorities at the moment.

"Right now our main concern is uniting the party," Truong told Fox News Digital at the DNC earlier this week. "And once that's done, I think she's gonna come out and speak to the American people."

KAMALA HARRIS' CAMPAIGN CRITICIZES TRUMP FOR SERVING 'SELF-OBSESSED RICH GUYS' AFTER INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK

Luciano Garza, a Texas delegate, dismissed those who have criticized the vice president for dodging the media.

"I don't know what that's about," Garza said. "I mean, when they have to resort to those tactics and the name-calling and the vitriol and the misogynistic — he's back to 2016 when that's all he did against Hillary."

Pressed on whether Harris should give interviews, Garza said, "It's up to her. I mean, whatever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Renee Garner, a retired teacher from Houston who attended the DNC this week, said she thinks Harris will start doing interviews once the convention wraps up.

"She's coming in her own way," Garner said. "I think when she's ready, she'll be ready and she's gonna step right on in."

Harris claimed earlier this month that she was trying to arrange an interview by the end of August. Some journalists, even ones sympathetic to her campaign, have grumbled about her lack of access or joked that she has plenty of offers to choose from in that regard.