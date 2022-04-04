Shannon Bream's new Fox Nation series highlights female relationships, lessons from the Bible

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new, three-part Fox Nation series is reflecting on the special bond between mothers and daughters in the Bible – and applying those sacred relationships and teachings to modern-day mother-daughter pairings.



Shannon Bream’s new series, " The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak ," based on her book of the same name, brings Rachel Campos-Duffy, Ainsley Earhardt and Kayleigh McEnany together, along with their families, to reflect on the importance of faith-filled female relationships that lead women to grow closer to Christ.



In the first episode, Rachel Campos-Duffy and her daughters joined Shannon Bream to share a heartfelt conversation on the importance of spiritual motherhood.



"The idea of spiritual motherhood is actually a very beautiful idea that you don't have to have a child, or be pregnant, or give birth, in order to have the qualities to be a spiritual mother… and to give those gifts that you have as a woman to another person in need," Campos-Duffy explained.

The Fox News host reflected on the beautiful influence of her Godmother in her life, one of the many conversations in the series that highlights God’s beautiful design in showing women's nurturing gifts to others.



"My mother’s sister is single, was never married, and she is my Godmother. In every way, she was a spiritual mother for me," she said. "I always have felt her prayers and her love for me throughout my life."



As explained in the series, spiritual mothers - such as Godparents or anyone who serves as a virtuous example in a person’s life - can help in the journey to grow closer to God.

Campos-Duffy's daughter, Evita Duffy, shared that her mother explained faith to be "like a muscle."



"If you don't keep up with things, if you don't pray at night or in the morning, you stop going to church on Sundays, you lose your faith," she explained. "In college, I've encountered a lot of people who grew up Christian and suddenly, they just kind of stopped going to church because their mom is not there telling them (they) have to go, and then they realize, ‘Oh, I'm losing my faith right now,’ and you just have to...get back to the routine of working at your faith."



"It's something that you have to work towards," the younger Duffy stressed in the episode.

Lucia Duffy also appeared in the episode, expressing gratitude to her sister, Paloma, for keeping her "accountable for going to Confession" — a sacrament relating to the formal acknowledgment of sinfulness in the Judeo-Christian tradition — and being available to talk with her sister about growing in virtues such as kindness.



Paloma recalled her grandmother’s inspiring faith and shared how she would talk to her about her days at school and that her grandmother was able to connect the conversations to God.



Each episode of Bream's new series invites viewers to reflect on inspiring relationships of women in the Bible, like Mary and Elizabeth, Ruth and Naomi, and Jochebed and Miriam. Every featured relationship invites women to reflect on ‘Godly femininity’ and growing closer to Christ.



"Our spiritual mothers share in our joys and sorrows, and, most importantly, help us understand those unexpected twists and turns in light of our faith," Bream explained. "In an effort to find the deeper meaning tucked into the events of our lives, they can guide us, as we dig in and try to see how God is working."



To learn more about the women of the Bible and hear from Fox talent about their own familial relationships