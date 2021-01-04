Sen. Ron Johnson calls out NBC's Chuck Todd for ignoring Hunter Biden during election on 'Meet the Press'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., called out NBC anchor Chuck Todd for ignoring the Hunter Biden controversy during the 2020 presidential election on Sunday's installment of "Meet the Press."

Over the weekend, Johnson became one of a dozen GOP senators who have joined the effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election results ahead of Wednesday's joint session of Congress meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

During a lengthy spat about Johnson's participation in the battle, Todd accused the Wisconsin senator of being the "arsonist" who "started this fire" about unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. But Johnson pushed back, insisting the fire had "started" back in January 2017 as the left vehemently opposed the incoming Trump administration, which, he noted, eventually led to President Trump's impeachment.

"This was started when the mainstream media dropped any pretense of being unbiased and actually chose sides during this election," Johnson told Todd. "This fire was started when you completely ignored, for example, our investigation of Hunter Biden, 'You know, no evidence of wrongdoing there,' and now we find out after the election, 'You know, there is a fair amount of evidence to the point where we have a real FBI investigation.'"

"Senator!" Todd interjected. "Alright, I've had enough of hearing this!"

"You know, I've had enough of this too," Johnson fired back. "It has created a situation where Republicans and conservatives do not trust the mainstream media and that has destroyed the credibility of the media and our institutions and, really, our confidence in the election result. So I didn't start this."

Todd quickly moved away from Johnson's claim about the Hunter Biden coverage.

On Monday, Johnson slammed the "Meet the Press" moderator as "offensive and unprofessional" during an interview on Fox News.

"It's the news media that's been carrying the Democrats' water," he said. "They're the ones who've listened to the false reports of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign... I've never heard them apologize and I never heard them call that assault on our democracy 'dangerous,' and yet when conservatives have legitimate concerns about this surge in absentee ballots and the type of fraudulent activity we have witnessed."

Back in October, the mainstream media offered little to no coverage of the bombshell reporting from the New York Post that shed light on Hunter Biden's shady business dealings overseas. The Biden transition team revealed last month that his "tax affairs" were being investigated by federal authorities.