Jake Tapper declares Hunter Biden claims 'too disgusting' to repeat on CNN: 'The rightwing is going crazy'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper declared that the growing allegations made against Hunter Biden ahead of the final presidential debate are "too disgusting" to repeat on-air.

Ever since The New York Post released its initial batch of emails that allegedly came from Hunter Biden's laptop, a trove of other emails and text messages emerged suggesting impropriety between his foreign business deals and his father Joe Biden while he was vice president.

During a panel discussion on what advice President Trump and Joe Biden should take ahead of the final debate, Tapper alluded to the line of attacks the president is likely to make against his Democratic opponent and his son, though he avoided sharing details of the explosive claims to his viewers.

"Bakari, the rightwing is going crazy with all sorts of allegations about Biden and his family. Too disgusting to even repeat here," Tapper told his Democratic colleague Bakari Sellers. "I mean, some of the ones I've seen from the president's son and some of the president's supporters are just wildly unhinged. If Trump goes there, what should Biden do?"

"I mean, that's a tough one," Sellers responded. "If it's me or you, Jake, somebody goes after our kids, you want to go back at them just as hard as they're going after your children."

"And that's Biden's record!" Tapper jumped in. "I mean, he gets passionate about defending his kids."

Sellers went on to say he expected Biden to be "restraint" during Trump's constant attacks and accused the Trump family of "robbing the American public blind" and "pillaging and plundering government for your own benefit."

Meanwhile, former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski who came forward Thursday morning to authenticate messages showing an arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, will be attending the final debate as a special guest of President Trump.