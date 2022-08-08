Sen. Tim Scott shares his inspiring journey on 'Fox & Friends': 'We are the story of redemption'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has seen many obstacles on his road to the U.S. Senate.

"I failed four subjects my freshman year. World geography and civics. I always laugh because civics is about politics," Scott told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt in an in-depth one-on-one interview in his home state.

Scott recalled another "painful and miserable" setback in his younger years. The congressmen fell asleep driving down Interstate 26.

"I went through the windshield. And to come out of that with just six weeks of missed football … And the rest of my life has been better because of that tragedy. That’s a blessing," Scott said.

Scott shares his experiences in more detail in his new book "America: A Redemption Story."

TIM SCOTT DEFENDS MURKOWSKI ENDORSEMENT AMID BLOWBACK FROM THE RIGHT: 'I LIKE TO WIN'

Scott recently made headlines for defending his endorsement of Sen. Lisa Murkowski for reelection amid blowback from some Republicans who support her Trump-endorsed opponent, Kelly Tshibaka.

Scott said that among the reasons he thinks Murkowski gives Republicans the best chance to hold on to her seat in a key election year is that "the power of incumbency is undeniable." He added that "she works really hard."

The senator's endorsement puts him at odds with former President Donald Trump in the key Senate race — a move that angered some on the right.

Scott told Earhardt, however, that his relationship with Trump is currently a "healthy one."

Scott and Trump worked on legislation together to incentive investment in inner-city communities. Scott spearheaded Opportunity Zones as part of the "great Republican tax cuts."

Growing up poor in a single-parent household, Scott used football as the "deliverance" out of poverty.

"That was my dream. And I think it’s the dream for so many young kids, especially those of us growing up in a single-parent household and in poverty – it’s to let this pigskin be our deliverance out of poverty – and most importantly, to buy mom a house."

Scott's dream came true in 2007. Scott and Earhardt stood in front of the house he bought his mother.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I failed in high school, but thank God for a second chance. I failed in business. I failed in politics. I think for all of us, our story of redemption is that we get a second chance. That’s not true in every country on Earth. We are the story of redemption."

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Rachel Paik contributed to this report.

