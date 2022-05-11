Tim Scott delivers ‘stunning rebuke’ of Janet Yellen over Black abortion comments: ‘I am thankful to be here’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives are praising Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., and skewering United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over an exchange they had in a Tuesday hearing during which Yellen justified abortion for "low income" Black women and Scott disagreed.

During the Senate Banking Committee hearing, Yellen spent time discussing how the end of Roe v Wade, signaled by the recent Supreme Court draft opinion leak, would have damaging effects on the economy.

In an exchange, the pro-life Scott pushed back against Yellen’s comments that low income, African American mothers benefit from abortion.

Yellen stated, "In many cases abortions are of teenage women, particularly low income, and often Black, who aren’t in a position to be able to care for children, have unexpected pregnancies, and it deprives them of the ability, often, to continue their education to later participate in the workforce."

She continued justifying abortion by saying, "It means that children will grow up in poverty and do worse themselves."

Scott interjected and cited his own experience growing up poor and Black as something he was ultimately grateful for. "I’ll just simply say that as a guy raised by a Black woman in abject poverty, I am thankful to be here as a United States senator."

After their back and forth, Scott provided more of his perspective, saying, "My circumstance is like so many others. Millions and millions of kids being raised in poverty by single parent households who happen to be Black. Telling Black teenage moms that there is only one alternative for them is a depressing and challenging message."

Many conservatives on Twitter were moved by Scott’s comments. Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan shared the exchange to her Twitter account and wrote that Scott’s remark gave her "CHILLS."

She added, "@SenatorTimScott delivers a stunning rebuke to Janet Yellen claiming black women need abortions to succeed."

In his post on the senator's rebuke of Yellen, Townhall editor Spencer Brown described Scott as using "powerful words in a Senate Banking Hearing that cut to the heart of Democrats' support for abortion and exposed the disgusting reality of how they view their fellow Americans' worth and ability."

"Tim Scott Gives Knock Out Response to Biden's Treasury Secretary for Saying Abortion Helps the Job Market," read RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse’s Twitter headline for his article on the exchange.

Kentucky state senator Whitney Westerfield tweeted, "@SenatorTimScott is exactly right, and then @SecYellen defends her remarks by perpetuating the false choice between motherhood & education/career. People argue women can’t have both. Why can’t we work to make education/jobs complement motherhood instead of compete with it?"

Other conservatives on the platform lay into Yellen for her comments. WMAL radio host Larry O’Connor tweeted, "Nothing better than a multi-millionaire old white woman lecturing a black man about how his mother was a loser because she let him be born."

"@SecYellen is a eugenicist just like Margaret Sanger," tweeted Media Research Center VP of Free Speech America and Business Dan Gainor.

The Daily Wire scripted content creator Frank J. Fleming slammed Yellen, tweeting, "Treating human beings as a problem to be solved is at the heart of all the worst atrocities."

"Yellen really needed to read the room before making that argument to *Tim Scott*," tweeted National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin.