Sen. Tim Scott blasts Joy Behar over claim he 'doesn't get' racism: 'Dumbest, most offensive thing'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., doubled down on his criticism of "The View" co-host Joy Behar during an appearance on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," saying her comments about him on the ABC daytime talk show were the "dumbest, most offensive thing" he's ever seen on television.

Hosts Sexton and Travis asked Scott about Behar's claim that he doesn't understand what it's like to be Black in America.

"There's no doubt a White lady dressing up in Black Face giving a Black man advice probably doesn't ring true in anyones minds, certainly not my own. But more importantly, I find it offensive and disgusting and dangerous for a very different reason," he said.

Scott said he was used to these attacks from the Left, and noted he's been called a "prop" and a "token."

"Here's what's dangerous and offensive to me, for every young child in America wanting to think for themselves, draw their own conclusions. What they're saying to them is, ‘stay in your lane, do not stick your head out because we're going to tell you how to think because you never learned anything about what you should think. It is literally the dumbest, most offensive thing I've ever witnessed on TV to hear these millionaire TV personalities telling me how to live my life as a Black man but more importantly, suggesting to every child, stay in your place, follow my lead or you too will reap the same harvest as Tim Scott or Clarence Thomas or any other conservative who dares to think for themselves," he continued.

Behar compared Scott to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and claimed they both don't understand systemic racism. Behar made a similar claim in 2021 after Scott offered the Republican rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address.

"He’s one of these guys, like Clarence Thomas, Black Republican, who believes in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, rather than understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. That’s why they’re Republicans," she said during an episode of "The View" after Scott announced his 2024 campaign.

Responding to a clip of Behar's comments on Twitter last week, Scott said that he is the candidate the "radical Left fears the most," echoing a statement he made during his 2024 campaign announcement.

Whoopi Goldberg also claimed Scott had "Clarence Thomas syndrome" after his announcement.

"One of the issues that Tim Scott has is that he seems to think, ‘Because I made it, everyone can make it.’ Ignoring, again, the fact that he’s the exception and not the rule. And until he’s the rule, then he can stop talking about systemic racism," Sunny Hostin said, reacting to his 2024 campaign announcement.

Goldberg said he had "Clarence Thomas syndrome."

Scott told Fox News that Hostin had it backward when she claimed his story is "the exception, not the rule."

"Meekness is not weakness. I believe in the Gospel. I believe Matthew 5:44 says ‘Love your enemies' -- [but] if you break in my house, I also believe in the Second Amendment,'" Scott told Fox News host Trey Gowdy.

"We have to ignore the far left by disproving their lies by our actions. Here's the funny thing: The host, Sunny, she wants to be judged by the content of her character, not the color of her skin. The fact of the matter is America is a story of evolution – a never told story of evolution in too many of our schools that are indoctrinating our kids instead of educating our kids," he continued.

