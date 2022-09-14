Sen. Rick Scott confident Republicans will take House, Senate in November: Biden 'toxic' to Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., expressed confidence that Republicans will win back Congress following the midterm elections on "America Reports" Wednesday, arguing Democrats are taking the country in the wrong direction and struggling to find the right messaging due to President Biden's "toxic" presence.

NEWT GINGRICH OUTLINES TOP ISSUES REPUBLICANS SHOULD HIT FOR MIDTERMS

SEN. RICK SCOTT: Let's go through the polls. That's who likely voters. Ron Johnson is winning. Ted Budd's winning. Herschel Walker's winning. Adam Laxalt tied to up one. We're barely down in a variety of states. We're down by one in Colorado. We're three points in Washington, two to four points in Arizona. We are actually headed in the right direction. The Democrats, they don't want to be seen with Biden. He's toxic to the Democrats. So we stay on our message. Talk about inflation. About the border crisis. About crime. This is not where the country wants to go. [They say] the country is heading in the right direction. The Democrats control the House, the White House and the Senate. So we are going to win in November. There will be a lot of noise out there about how Republicans can't win. But look at the polls. We keep getting better week after week after week.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: