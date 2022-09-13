Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections.

According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.

Those unaffiliated with any party have requested 21,917, Libertarians have requested 181, and members of the Green Party have requested just 3.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Republican National Committee for comment and spoke to an official who downplayed the ability of Democrats like Senate nominee Cheri Beasley to appeal to North Carolina voters regardless of absentee ballot numbers.

"Republicans are fired up and ready to elect Ted Budd and Republicans across North Carolina. Cheri Beasley is far too radical for the Tar Heel State and would be a rubber-stamp for Biden’s failed agenda," the GOP official said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment but did not receive a response.

A source familiar with past elections in North Carolina pointed to data showing that, despite the higher number of Democrats requesting absentee ballots, the difference was on par with the numbers at the same point in the 2018 and 2020 election cycles.

The source noted that former President Donald Trump still won North Carolina in 2020 even though more Democrats voted with absentee ballots that year, and the source said that Republicans vote in person on election day at higher rates.

North Carolina is expected to be one of the most closely watched states with a number of tight races taking place there this election cycle, including four contentious House races as well as an open Senate race.

Fox News' Power Rankings have the races in North Carolina's 6th and 14th Congressional Districts rated as "likely Democratic," the race in the state's 1st Congressional District rated as "lean Democratic" and the 13th Congressional District rated as a "toss-up."

The race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr is rated as "lean Republican" with Rep. Ted Budd, the Republican nominee, favored in the race.

The midterm general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.