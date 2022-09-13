Newt Gingrich outlines top issues Republicans should hit for midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich broke down why inflation is the first of five issues that he believes Republicans should focus on in the upcoming midterm elections on "Hannity."

NEWT GINGRICH: The first is inflation and of course, the numbers this week. Remember, it's not just general inflation. Food prices are up 13% year over year.

WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS IN MIDTERMS NOW THAT PRIMARY ELECTION SEASON IS OVER

Every family that goes to a grocery store knows it's more and more expensive. Fewer and fewer choices, smaller packages. It's a nightmare. And that particularly hits the poor and it hits retirees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: