©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newt Gingrich outlines top issues Republicans should hit for midterms

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former House speaker Newt Gingrich explains why rising inflation is an issue Republicans should emphasize this November on 'Hannity.'

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich broke down why inflation is the first of five issues that he believes Republicans should focus on in the upcoming midterm elections on "Hannity."

NEWT GINGRICH: The first is inflation and of course, the numbers this week. Remember, it's not just general inflation. Food prices are up 13% year over year. 

WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS IN MIDTERMS NOW THAT PRIMARY ELECTION SEASON IS OVER

Every family that goes to a grocery store knows it's more and more expensive. Fewer and fewer choices, smaller packages. It's a nightmare. And that particularly hits the poor and it hits retirees.

