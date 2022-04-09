Sen. Rand Paul talks double standards for COVID spreading and monoclonal antibodies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul , R-Ky., explained the divide between Democratic politicians and others on access to monoclonal antibodies and spreading COVID-19 Friday on "Hannity."

SEN. PAUL: This happened in January. [The government] withdrew the first two monoclonals because they said they weren't working in the lab. Meanwhile, thousands of doctors were left with no treatment, and they were saying, "We think it still works." So this is what's going on now, and this is why it's going to be a very important question for Nancy Pelosi. Did she receive the monoclonals? And so if they have removed them from the market for the rest of the hoi polloi, but Nancy Pelosi gets them, or President Biden should get the monoclonals, then we've got a real, real problem that there's a different standard for Democrat politicians than the regular public.

It really depends on whether you're a Democrat or a Republican. … [W]hen I got COVID early on, I had no symptoms, finally got a positive test 10 days after I probably had the disease. And so I was no longer infectious. And yet everybody went crazy because, "Oh, he was in the gym" or "he was here … " Two Democrats were positive that same spring, had antibodies and nobody went back to look at their calendar to say, "Now, where were they on this day, this day, this day?" No, it's a double standard. The people they don't like - the left-wing media loves going after Republicans, but when it's Nancy Pelosi, "Oh, that's not really close contact." Well, that's ridiculous. Nobody in America [who] sees … her kissing Biden on the cheek … would understand that not to be close contact.

