Sen. Portman warns Russia invading Ukraine would be a 'terrible mistake,' reaffirms US support of Ukraine

Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, warning it would be a "terrible mistake" if Putin invaded the country as the Kremlin amasses troops on the border. Portman told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer the United States stands with Ukraine "unequivocally" as a potential Russian-led invasion looms.

RUSSIA SENDS MORE TROOPS WESTWARD AMID TENSIONS WITH UKRAINE

ROB PORTMAN: Well, it's very troubling. He has amassed over 100,000 troops on the border of Ukraine, and I was very pleased to see those strong words from Secretary Blinken. They echo what we were saying over the last couple of days in Ukraine, which is that the United States unequivocally stands with a Ukraine that has turned to the West, turned toward democracy, freedom. They don't want to go back to an authoritarian past. I think this is why President Putin feels such a threat. It's not that Ukraine threatens Russia in any way, except for the fact that they're a democracy that's thriving. And so we need to stand with them, as do our European allies, our NATO allies, and other freedom-loving countries all around the world. And we're seeing a strong stand against what might happen. The question is, can we convince the Russians that this would be a terrible mistake, which I believe it would be, both in terms of the bloody costs that they will entail in Ukraine because the Ukrainian people are ready to defend themselves. But second, with regard to devastating sanctions that the United States and other countries are ready to impose.

