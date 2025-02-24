Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Klobuchar says Democrats 'need help' to counter Donald Trump

'We need reinforcements,' Klobuchar told the co-hosts

Hanna Panreck
Sen. Amy Klobuchar told the co-hosts of "The View" on Monday that Democrats needed help in countering President Trump, calling on Americans to "stand with us."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said the Democratic Party needs reinforcements and help in their efforts to counter President Donald Trump during an interview on "The View" on Monday. 

Co-host Ana Navarro asked Klobuchar about polling that showed a majority of voters think Democrats were doing too little to oppose Trump. 

"We’re on the offense right now. We are in this in a big way. First, is working with the democratic attorney generals across the country. They’re part of our party too, and they’re bringing these cases big time and winning them. The second is in Congress, holding these guys accountable. At 4:00 in the morning, I’m sure you were all up, last week, we held them to votes," she said. 

Klobuchar added that the Democrats were working with their constituents to counter the president as well. 

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Monday and talked to the co-host about how Democrats plan to fight back against Trump. (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

‘THE VIEW’ MELTS DOWN OVER TRUMP'S RESOUNDING ELECTION VICTORY: ‘PROFOUNDLY DISTURBED’

"You got to call them out on these things, and we have been doing it in the hearings. We have been doing it with our votes, and we’ve certainly been doing it with our constituents, and that’s what we’ve – we need help, okay? We need reinforcements," the senator added. "We need all of you to stand with us."

The Democratic lawmaker also took aim at Elon Musk for his efforts to cut government waste. 

"We simply cannot do this alone when Elon Musk is sitting out there with his billions of dollars, and our Republican colleagues, they’re supposed to advise and consent, they have been accepting and acquiescing and if two of them stood up, this would be different. If only four of them stood up in the U.S. Senate, this would be different. So when you look at what town halls you’re going to and who you’re calling, and what you’ve got to do, look in your state of the people that have been voting wrong and not voting on your side," she said. 

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Photographer: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed and said, "you can't expect the Democrats to come and fix this."

"This was not a Democrat – this wound is self-inflicted," she said. 

The senator said that eventually the party did need to fix it.

