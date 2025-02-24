Sen. Klobuchar says Democrats 'need help' to counter Donald Trump

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said the Democratic Party needs reinforcements and help in their efforts to counter President Donald Trump during an interview on "The View" on Monday.

Co-host Ana Navarro asked Klobuchar about polling that showed a majority of voters think Democrats were doing too little to oppose Trump.

"We’re on the offense right now. We are in this in a big way. First, is working with the democratic attorney generals across the country. They’re part of our party too, and they’re bringing these cases big time and winning them. The second is in Congress, holding these guys accountable. At 4:00 in the morning, I’m sure you were all up, last week, we held them to votes," she said.

Klobuchar added that the Democrats were working with their constituents to counter the president as well.

‘THE VIEW’ MELTS DOWN OVER TRUMP'S RESOUNDING ELECTION VICTORY: ‘PROFOUNDLY DISTURBED’

"You got to call them out on these things, and we have been doing it in the hearings. We have been doing it with our votes, and we’ve certainly been doing it with our constituents, and that’s what we’ve – we need help, okay? We need reinforcements," the senator added. "We need all of you to stand with us."

The Democratic lawmaker also took aim at Elon Musk for his efforts to cut government waste.

"We simply cannot do this alone when Elon Musk is sitting out there with his billions of dollars, and our Republican colleagues, they’re supposed to advise and consent, they have been accepting and acquiescing and if two of them stood up, this would be different. If only four of them stood up in the U.S. Senate, this would be different. So when you look at what town halls you’re going to and who you’re calling, and what you’ve got to do, look in your state of the people that have been voting wrong and not voting on your side," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed and said, "you can't expect the Democrats to come and fix this."

"This was not a Democrat – this wound is self-inflicted," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The senator said that eventually the party did need to fix it.