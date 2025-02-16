MSNBC host demands Democrats 'show that you give a damn' about Trump, Musk in fiery rant

MSNBC's Michael Steele unloaded on Democrats during a rant on Saturday, demanding they start to show they care about people "losing their jobs" and President Donald Trump's early actions as president.

"I’d just like you to show that you give a damn!" Steele, a former RNC Chair turned MSNBC host, said. "That you get a little emotional about the fact that people are losing their jobs indiscriminately! That this individual sitting down at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has given absolute power to one man, who brings his son into the Oval Office, whose son says to him, ‘you’re not the president! You shouldn’t be in that chair!’ Now, where did he get that from? He got it from his daddy! Because that’s what his daddy thinks of the man who brought him into the Oval Office."

Steele and his fellow MSNBC colleagues discussed a piece from The Nation, a progressive outlet, headlined "The Courts can't stop the Trump-Musk coup," which deemed the pair to be "barbarians at the gate," and argued that they would defy orders from the courts.

"They’re in your bedrooms!" Steele continued. "They’re in your living rooms! They’re in your businesses! They’ve got they got your data, dumb a--! They got all your stuff! Elon Musk has his tentacles in everything you’re doing! Not just off of X, but he’s in the Treasury Department! He’s in the Labor Department! He’s in Department of Homeland Security!"

"And nobody seems to give a damn! So that’s all I want — somebody to show that they care enough to get off their fat a-- and say something about it!" he said.

Co-host Symone Sanders-Townsend also issued a warning during the discussion.

"I am thoroughly concerned about how we survive. And it just makes me think about this movie that I saw on the plane a couple months ago, ‘Civil War.’ It wasn’t necessarily great, but in the movie ‘Civil War,’ like all hell is breaking loose in Washington D.C. and in places all across the country. And there were people in the middle of the country that were just living their lives like nothing was happening. And I think that that is actually where we are, and there are going to be a lot of people that are going to continue to just go on about their daily lives as though Rome is not burning," she said.

Musk has been focused on weeding out government waste through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been met with pushback from the media and from Democratic lawmakers.

However, former Democratic lawmaker Dean Phillips said members of the party looked pathetic.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Phillips admitted that Democrats are being "steamrolled" by the X owner who has begun conducting internal investigations into the spending of various government agencies, while liberal lawmakers have been loudly protesting on the sidelines. Phillips urged the party to change their strategy.

"And all I‘m saying is that sometimes it’s better to join [DOGE, Trump] and actually play a role in how the strategy works, rather than so pathetically, frankly, try to combat something that clearly is a steamroller," the former Minnesota lawmaker told CNN’s Laura Coates.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.