Democrat John Fetterman declares support for ICE, condemning any calls for abolition as 'outrageous'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has expressed support for the work performed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and condemned any calls to put the kibosh on the federal law enforcement agency.

"ICE performs an important job for our country," he declared in a post on X, describing "Any calls to abolish ICE" as "inappropriate and outrageous."

Multiple Republican lawmakers agreed with Fetterman.

"Amen," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a post when retweeting his Democratic colleague's post.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also expressed agreement with Fetterman's comments.

"Seconded," a post on Lee's @SenMikeLee X account that retweeted Fetterman declares.

"I concur. Thank you Senator," Mace noted when retweeting Fetterman's post.

The post on Fetterman's @SenFettermanPA X account echoed comments the senator had made previously.

"ICE agents are just doing their job," he told Fox News' Tyler Olson, adding, "I fully support that." Regarding any Democrats who want to abolish ICE or "treat them as criminals," Fetterman decried that as "inappropriate" as well as "outrageous."

But Fetterman has also expressed support for the prospect of amnesty for migrant workers.

"Absolutely support amnesty for the hardworking, otherwise law-abiding migrant workers. Round up and deport the criminals. We must acknowledge the critical contribution migrants make to our nation’s economy," he noted in a post on X.