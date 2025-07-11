Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

John Fetterman

Democrat John Fetterman declares support for ICE, condemning any calls for abolition as 'outrageous'

Fetterman has also expressed support for the idea of amnesty for migrant workers

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Dem Sen. John Fetterman expresses support for ICE

Dem Sen. John Fetterman expresses support for ICE

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania supports ICE, and condemns any calls for abolishing the federal law enforcement agency.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has expressed support for the work performed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and condemned any calls to put the kibosh on the federal law enforcement agency.

"ICE performs an important job for our country," he declared in a post on X, describing "Any calls to abolish ICE" as "inappropriate and outrageous."

Multiple Republican lawmakers agreed with Fetterman.

FETTERMAN ISSUES ‘DO’ AND ‘DO NOT’ LIST, DOUBLING DOWN ON ANTI-VIOLENCE MESSAGE AFTER CALLING OUT LA ‘ANARCHY’

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman during the sixth installment of The Senate Project moderated by FOX NEWS anchor Shannon Bream at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on June 2, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

"Amen," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a post when retweeting his Democratic colleague's post.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also expressed agreement with Fetterman's comments.

"Seconded," a post on Lee's @SenMikeLee X account that retweeted Fetterman declares.

"I concur. Thank you Senator," Mace noted when retweeting Fetterman's post.

‘NOT A DEMOCRAT’: JOHN FETTERMAN CALLS ZOHRAN MAMDANI'S NYC PRIMARY WIN A ‘GIFT’ TO THE GOP

Sen. John Fetterman calls Zohran Mamdani's primary win 'Christmas in July for the GOP' Video

The post on Fetterman's @SenFettermanPA X account echoed comments the senator had made previously. 

"ICE agents are just doing their job," he told Fox News' Tyler Olson, adding, "I fully support that." Regarding any Democrats who want to abolish ICE or "treat them as criminals," Fetterman decried that as "inappropriate" as well as "outrageous."

But Fetterman has also expressed support for the prospect of amnesty for migrant workers.

DEMOCRATIC SEN. FETTERMAN SHUTS DOWN AOC'S CALL FOR TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT AFTER IRAN STRIKES

Mob confronts ICE agents outside immigration court in San Francisco Video

"Absolutely support amnesty for the hardworking, otherwise law-abiding migrant workers. Round up and deport the criminals. We must acknowledge the critical contribution migrants make to our nation’s economy," he noted in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.