Sen. Kennedy: Biden's performance as president 'cringeworthy'

Senator John Kennedy, R-La., joined ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ Monday to share his views on some Democrats refusing to throw full support behind a President Biden re-election bid in 2024.

SENATOR KENNEDY: Some politicians in Washington, D.C., not all of them, but some care more about their problems than yours. And the thing they want most in the world is to be re-elected. Certain members of President Biden's own party are running from him because they think President Biden will hurt their re-election.

Now, why is that? In my judgment, President Biden has stepped on every rake in the yard. And I don't mean to be unfair, but it's been cringeworthy. He has mismanaged Congress, mismanaged COVID, mismanaged crime, mismanaged the border, mismanaged Afghanistan, mismanaged the economy, mismanaged inflation, and forfeited America's energy independence.

Now, President Biden obviously disagrees with that. He says he's doing a swell job, and as evidence, he offers the opinions of experts like Kamala Harris and Prince Harry.

But I don't think most Americans are persuaded. I don't think the American people hate President Biden. I certainly don't. But I think a majority of the voters in our country at this juncture think he would be he would be better off selling catheters on late-night TV than serving as president of the United States.

