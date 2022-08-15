Sean Duffy on Mar-a-Lago raid: In the eyes of the DOJ, Trump is below the law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Guest host Sean Duffy joined " Jesse Watters Primetime " to voice his concerns over the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

SEAN DUFFY: President Trump says the FBI seized his passports during their raid on Mar-a-Lago saying, "They stole my three passports along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our country." Do they think former President Trump is a flight risk?

TRUMP SAYS FBI SEIZED THREE OF HIS PASSPORTS DURING RAID, CALLS SEARCH AN 'ASSAULT ON A POLITICAL OPPONENT'

Where is he going to flee to? His plane has his name written on the side in giant gold letters. Sources are also telling Fox News that the FBI seized records that are covered by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. If you want to know how this could possibly happen to a former president, all you have to do is look at the language used in the warrant. It was specifically overly broad. It gave the feds the power to rifle through every inch of the mansion: Trump's safe, the master bedroom, even Melania's clothes, despite knowing exactly where the documents were located.

So, in the eyes of the DOJ, Trump is below the law. Garland says it's standard practice to be less intrusive. There's nothing more intrusive than having 30 agents in your home for nine hours, and it obviously wasn't narrow in scope. They turned his mansion upside down, raided his wife's closet.

This was calculated. They were looking for "fruits of a crime?" That gives the FBI access to anything and everything in Trump's home who has never had a drink of alcohol. He's never smoked a cigarette, and he's never been convicted of a crime, but to the Democrats and the DOJ, Trump is El Chapo. So, they threw out the rule book.