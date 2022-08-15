Americans grade Biden following boost in national approval rating

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans in several cities told Fox News their thoughts on how President Biden is doing and graded his performance.

"F, F, F," one retired Milwaukee teacher told Fox News. "He doesn't know what he's doing."

But another Milwaukee man gave Biden a B and said he's doing "pretty good," "considering the circumstances."

Biden's approval rating hit 40% – his highest in two months – following a series of legislative wins, a Reuters/Ipsos survey released Tuesday found. One major victory, just before the poll was conducted, was the Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which authorizes massive spending on climate initiatives.

Still, Americans gave Fox News mixed answers on how they'd rate the president's performance.

"C plus," one San Francisco man told Fox News.

And a San Francisco woman said Biden's "not doing that well." She cited student loans and housing access as areas he could improve in.

Biden promised during his campaign to forgive $10,000 of student debt per person, but that pledge hasn't come to fruition. Homelessness is becoming a bigger and bigger across the country, and rents have increased at a rate not seen since 1986, The New York Times reported.

Dennis, from Milwaukee, gave Biden "a three out of ten."

"The economy is not good," he told Fox News. "Taxes are high. Interest rates is high" and "the payroll is not keeping up with it."

Inflation dropped slightly in July, down to 8.5%, compared to a 9.1% surge in June, according to the Department of Labor.

"There was not much good [Biden's] done," one man, Jay, told Fox News in Washington, D.C. But he also praised the president for the CIA drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, earlier this month.

