Biden, Democrats try to redefine 'recession,' 'women,' and more

This week, the Consumer Price Index soared by 8.5 percent compared to last year as Americans continue to struggle to afford everyday items. Instead of acknowledging the inflation crisis and the impact it’s having on families nationwide, Joe Biden tried to claim that the numbers showed "zero" inflation. As Biden settles into a week-long beach vacation, he doesn’t care about what voters think: he cares about avoiding blame for the crises he created. In other words, he is lying, and it’s not the first time.

Remember how he and his administration described inflation as "temporary" and "transitory" even as skyrocketing prices kneecapped families and made essential goods almost unattainable? Obama-Biden administration economists warned that pumping needless trillions into the economy would have negative consequences, but for Joe Biden all that matters is trying to change the narrative for political gain.

Biden tried the same cheap sleight of hand with the gas crisis his policies created. Gas prices are close to $2 more per gallon than when Biden took office, and yet he had the audacity to claim Americans are "saving" money on gas. In fact, the average family has lost $1,500 due to higher energy prices since Biden took office.

Two weeks ago, new economic data clearly illustrated that America is experiencing a recession. Joe Biden seems to be the only person who disagrees. When asked that same day if we were experiencing a recession, Biden replied that "doesn’t sound like a recession to me" before walking away from the press.

Let’s get something straight: a recession happens when we see two consecutive quarters of negative growth in our economy. Don’t believe me? Ask Biden’s own advisors, CNN, The Washington Post, PolitiFact, and USA Today – they’ll all tell you the same thing. Biden tried to re-write the definition of the word to cover for his own administration’s failure. The American people know that we’re in a recession. 72 percent of voters think the economy is "weak" and 64 percent say their financial situation is "getting worse." Senate Democrats’ response? Passing a bill that will make inflation worse and raise your taxes.

Go back further to when Biden oversaw a deadly and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. The American embassy was hurriedly evacuated, images of desperate Afghans clinging to planes went viral, and hundreds of Americans were left behind. Thirteen brave U.S. service members died in a bombing that didn’t have to happen. Now, the brutal, repressive Taliban is running Afghanistan into the ground as a result of the Biden administration’s failure.

Any reasonable person would look at the facts and deem such a foreign policy debacle a failure. Biden called it an "extraordinary success."

The Biden administration has also described mothers as "birthing people" and failed to label the ongoing disaster at our southern border as a crisis. News flash for Joe Biden and his administration: women are women, and four million illegal immigrants crossing the border since he took office is, in fact, a crisis.

That’s not even to mention the fact that since October, Border Patrol agents have apprehended 56 immigrants on the FBI’s terrorist watch list. Fentanyl – one of the deadliest drugs in the world – is also pouring across the open border and has become the leading cause of death for Americans age 18-45. Again, the facts are clear: this is a crisis. And once again, Joe Biden would rather play absurd word games than own up to the problems his policies have created.

The American people deserve better than Biden’s failed leadership. We also deserve a mainstream media that holds Biden and his advisors accountable for blatantly going back on their previous statements. People like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese have already gone on the record agreeing to the definition of recession that Democrats are now frantically trying to rewrite. Most of the mainstream media refused to call out out that clear discrepancy -- instead, the RNC did, and we will continue to do so as many in the media run cover for Biden's policy failures.

Above all, Americans deserve better than an arrogant president who thinks that he can explain away real-life problems by simply hoping that Americans fall for his cheap political spin. The classic novel 1984 by George Orwell warned of a totalitarian political movement that would tell voters to "reject the evidence of your eyes and ears." As Biden and his cronies take a hatchet to the dictionary for their own political gain, we’re watching that disturbing scenario play out in real time. It’s more important than ever that we elect Republicans in November.