Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course.

JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING TUMBLES TO LOWEST POINT OF HIS PRESIDENCY: POLL

And President Biden obviously disagrees. He and his administration are constantly screwing with the American people, telling them how to live their lives. They do so in a way that does not improve the lives of most Americans. I'll give you a few examples. President Biden and the Biden administration sic'ed the Department of Justice on parents who care enough about their kids to go to a school board meeting and ask questions.

The Biden Administration called the people of Florida bunch of bigots because they don’t want government talking to their five-year-old children about sexuality. The Biden administration called the good people of Georgia racist because they believe that you ought to have to prove you are who you say you are in order to vote. Just today President Biden gave a speech and here’s what he told the American people. He told the American people that their 401(k)s have crashed and that gas has gone from $2 to $5 because the economy is so good. No one believes that. No one believes that. And that's why I say President Biden's biggest challenge in my judgement, is not his age, it's his policies that he won't change.

