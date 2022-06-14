Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

The Biden administration has said the economy is doing well despite record inflation and gas prices

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden administration is not improving the lives of Americans: Sen. Kennedy Video

Biden administration is not improving the lives of Americans: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., weighed in on the Biden administration's perception of the economy and how it is different from reality on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course.

JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone. 

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING TUMBLES TO LOWEST POINT OF HIS PRESIDENCY: POLL

And President Biden obviously disagrees. He and his administration are constantly screwing with the American people, telling them how to live their lives. They do so in a way that does not improve the lives of most Americans. I'll give you a few examples. President Biden and the Biden administration sic'ed the Department of Justice on parents who care enough about their kids to go to a school board meeting and ask questions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden Administration called the people of Florida bunch of bigots because they don’t want government talking to their five-year-old children about sexuality. The Biden administration called the good people of Georgia racist because they believe that you ought to have to prove you are who you say you are in order to vote. Just today President Biden gave a speech and here’s what he told the American people. He told the American people that their 401(k)s have crashed and that gas has gone from $2 to $5 because the economy is so good. No one believes that. No one believes that. And that's why I say President Biden's biggest challenge in my judgement, is not his age, it's his policies that he won't change. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.