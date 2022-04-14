Biden's 'spectacularly low' approval rating makes reelection 'virtual impossibility': Former Clinton pollster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Clinton advisor and pollster Mark Penn joined "The Story" Thursday to analyze why President Biden is losing support in key Democratic voting blocs.

MARK PENN: These are spectacularly low [approval] numbers. To really get down to it, only a third being favorable and in the 20s on independents, of course makes [Biden's] reelection a virtual impossibility. The administration has got to pivot or this is going to be a tornado of a midterms if these numbers continue to hold up. And frankly, they’ve had month after month here to do something to turn around on inflation, on immigration, on Ukraine, on crime. And they just haven’t done it. They have done small little incremental changes. They need big changes to change some big numbers.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: