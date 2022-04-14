Expand / Collapse search
Biden's 'spectacularly low' approval rating makes reelection 'virtual impossibility': Former Clinton pollster

Voters see Biden's out of control spending as reason for inflation, Penn said

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen and former Clinton adviser Mark Penn discuss the president's job performance as the midterms approach on 'The Story.'

Former Clinton advisor and pollster Mark Penn joined "The Story" Thursday to analyze why President Biden is losing support in key Democratic voting blocs.

MARK PENN: These are spectacularly low [approval] numbers. To really get down to it, only a third being favorable and in the 20s on independents, of course makes [Biden's] reelection a virtual impossibility. The administration has got to pivot or this is going to be a tornado of a midterms if these numbers continue to hold up. And frankly, they’ve had month after month here to do something to turn around on inflation, on immigration, on Ukraine, on crime. And they just haven’t done it. They have done small little incremental changes. They need big changes to change some big numbers.

