Rick Scott says Biden 'destroyed America's economy' in ads calling on president to resign

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott on Monday released the latest installment in a series of television ads targeting President Joe Biden and promoting Scott’s "Rescue America" plan.

"Joe Biden has destroyed America’s economy," Scott says in the ad. "It’s time to be honest with the American people. Joe Biden is unfit for office and should resign."

The ad features a video of the president referring to Sen. Scott as being from Wisconsin, and warns that Biden is forcing America into a recession. In a previous ad, Scott called Biden "incompetent and confused."

The ads are part of a seven-figure television buy to promote Scott’s "Rescue America" plan: an 12-point guide for how Republicans can "save this country" should they reclaim power after the midterms. It covers areas from education, to immigration, to the economy.

Since its release in the spring, "Rescue America" has received fierce criticism from Democrats and pushback from some Republicans.

In a tweet, Biden called it "Senator Rick Scott’s ultra-MAGA agenda." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized its call to require low-income Americans to pay at least some federal income taxes, which Scott later dropped from the plan.

Though Scott chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is leading the GOP’s effort to take back the Senate majority, the ad is funded by his own Senate reelection committee, Rick Scott for Florida.

The ad will run on cable channels nationwide.