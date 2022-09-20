Sen. Johnson condemns 'corrupt' mainstream media for covering up Democrats 'destroying' America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., sounded the alarm on "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday on the "complicit" mainstream media hiding the "truth" from Americans about the consequences of the Democrats' radical agenda.

SEN. RON JOHNSON: In a sane world with unbiased media, none of these races would even be close, Joe Biden wouldn't be president, and the disaster that is Democrat governance, the disastrous results from Democrat policies would basically make sure the Democrats would not be in power right now. I mean, we're seeing what a fundamental transformation of this nation looks like. They're finally destroying it: it's open borders, a flood of deadly drugs, it's 40-year high inflation, record gas prices, and rising crime. But what happens is the mainstream media covers up for these radical left policies. They cover up these disasters. I mean, it's surreal to listen to that early report that anybody would even begin to take seriously something that says the border is secure. Of course it isn't. 3 million people have either been encountered and dispersed, 3 million, or they've entered illegally as known or unknown got-away. 3 million people. That's a number larger than the population of 17 states. And they're arguing over 50 people delivered to Martha's Vineyard, a sanctuary city? So, again, the reason we're having these absurd debates is because the media is not honest. They're complicit. They're corrupt. They're covering up for these radical leftist. Like my opponent who says the founding of America is awful, implies that our national parks are racists, is for defunding the police and abolishing ICE. But again, he's in hiding. The mainstream media is not asking him the tough questions. They don't want to let Wisconsinites know the truth of who this radical leftist really is.

