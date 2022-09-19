House GOP 'Commitment to America' to spotlight inflation in bid focus campaign on kitchen table issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republicans this week are set to roll out their "Commitment to America," plan, which they say will serve as both a campaign platform and a governing guide should they take the majority in the midterms.

The agenda, which Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has teased for months, comes at a critical time in the race for the House majority. McCarthy will be in Pittsburgh on Friday to officially reveal the "Commitment to America," including its policy details, which thus far have been largely guarded.

The GOP has built-in advantages because of the economy and President Biden's low approval ratings, but Democrats say they feel momentum after Roe v. Wade was overturned and amid the legal troubles for of President Donald Trump.

But multiple House Republicans told Fox News Digital Monday that the "Commitment to America" will aim to refocus the campaign on kitchen table issues like inflation, which Republicans see as favorable to them.

"It's still jobs, economy, inflation. That's all – this is literally the number one issue," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said. "Everything else is second."

"Two-to-one people say the economy and inflation is the number one issue over the next issue," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who's running for reelection in one of the most competitive seats in the country, said.

Mace said she is particularly excited about "Commitment to America" policies "to tackle inflation issues," including plans to repair the supply chain.

"We're looking at comprehensive legislation that, for example, would incentivize companies to get out of China and manufacture to the south of our country, looking at South and Central America," Mace said.

Mace said that would benefit the U.S. by helping it become more independent of China, and could help improve conditions in countries where many migrants currently crossing the border from Mexico are originally from.

But the "Commitment to America" will be broader than just inflation and the economy. Fox News Digital is told the exact details of the plan will follow four pillars of a GOP messaging strategy McCarthy's office shared with members before the August recess. They included "A Government That's Accountable," "A Nation That's Safe," "An Economy That's Strong," and "A Future That's Free."

Lawmakers Monday highlighted several other issues they say will be addressed by the plan.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital "border security is going to be a huge part of it." Cammack also said "there's specific language within the Commitment to America to rein in government." Cammack then touted the REIN Act, a bill she backed that would give Congress more authority over federal rulemaking.

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., meanwhile previewed "digital privacy… parental rights" and "Section 230 reform" as three issues the Commitment will address. A video game developer by trade, Obernolte said he was part of the "tech policy silo" working on the plan.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act helps shield social media giants from being held liable for their users' content.

Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, emphasized the military.

"I felt like we needed to have a section on our military and national security. You've got Russia and Ukraine. China eyeballing Taiwan. We have a recruiting problem right now. So a lot of issues with the military, with readiness and morale," Bacon said.

Bacon said many of the morale issues come at least partially from a perception that the military is more focused on "social engineering" than lethality.

The event will mark the beginning of the home stretch run of the 2022 House race, in which McCarthy is hoping to emulate former GOP Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Gingrich's "Contract with America" helped power Republicans to a historic majority in 1994. Bacon said he thinks McCarthy's plan can do the same for the House GOP this year.

"The question is can we win the majority by 10, 20 or 30? And I think the way to maximize your win is you've got to stand for something," Bacon said.