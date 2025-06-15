Expand / Collapse search
Sen. John Fetterman supports Trump's military parades, calls on Americans to celebrate regardless of politics

Pennsylvania senator called Army parade 'appropriate to celebrate' despite growing progressive backlash over his positions.

By David Spector Fox News
Published
Trump’s military parade praised for sending ‘strong message’ amid global unrest Video

Trump’s military parade praised for sending ‘strong message’ amid global unrest

‘The Big Weekend Show’ panel evaluates the significance of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade amid heightened risks across the globe.

Senator John Fetterman, D-Pa., has voiced support for President Donald Trump’s military parade, saying Americans should support it regardless of politics.

"This parade is comprised of our sons, daughters, mothers and fathers — the very best of us. Regardless of your politics, it’s appropriate to celebrate the 250 years of sacrifice, dedication and service," Fetterman posted on X, Saturday.

Trump presided over a parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, in which thousands of Americans flocked to the nation’s capital. The festivities included a display from the Army's Golden Knights Parachute team, which conducted a jump above the crowd, multiple flyovers, WWII Jeeps on display and members of the military waving to the crowds while riding in tanks down Constitution Ave. 

"Every other country celebrates their victories. It's about time America did, too — that's what we're doing tonight," he said. 

"As we celebrate tonight, we also think of the hundreds of thousands of Army soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for our nation and selflessly laid down their lives in every war, from the revolution to the war on terror, to the Gold Star families with us today," Trump told the D.C. crowd.

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman said Americans should support the military parade regardless of their politics.  (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

In Alexandria, Virginia, a "No Kings" anti-Trump protest took place. The protests were a nationwide demonstration against the president, and were also supported by Walmart heiress Christy Walton. Alexandria’s branch was attended by estimates of 1,000 to 5,000 people. 

Fetterman was booed by attendees at the "No Kings" rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fetterman, who was elected to the Senate after surviving a debilitating stroke, was once a progressive darling but has since drawn the ire of his party for his views on Israel and immigration.

military parade in DC

The parade celebrated the 250th anniversary of the US Army.  (Getty)

"Now, this is not a rally for one party, we’ve got Democrats here today. We’ve got Republicans and Independents here today. We are looking to the leaders who will fight for us because, even today, there are folks among the Democratic Party who think we should roll over and play dead. Anyone seen John Fetterman here today?" Leah Greenberg, the co-founder of the progressive nonprofit Indivisible, asked the crowd at the Pennsylvania rally. The crowd roundly booed the senator in response.

The Pennsylvania senator was recently the victim of a scathing New York Magazine profile, in which former staffers accused him of missing votes and being mentally unwell and erratic. Fetterman dismissed the report as "a hit piece from a very left publication," and told Bill Maher on Saturday that his staff cynically exploited his health issues and turned on him because of his views on Israel and immigration. 

Demonstrators take part in the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Ore.

The parade was held the same day as anti-Trump "No Kings" protests were staged around the country.  (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

"What happened after Israel, and the border, and some of the times I have to disagree with my party, that’s what brought us to that place where kind of a cancelling. It was a little bit of a different thing. Now we’ve all moved on from that… I’ve made 90% of the votes, none of them were determinative, people in the Senate have missed more votes than I did, but they weren’t breaking the kind of rules that I did, so they weaponized that in a very cynical way," Fetterman told Maher. 

David Spector is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to david.spector@fox.com.