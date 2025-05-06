Fetterman lashes out at 'hit piece' after confrontation with reporter about his health

Sen. John Fetterman , D-Pa., slammed a scathing report from New York Magazine questioning his mental health as a "hit piece from a very left publication" after he was confronted about it by a reporter on Tuesday.

New York Magazine's Intelligencer published an article Friday that said Fetterman "insists he is in good health" in the wake of a massive stroke he suffered in May 2022, "but staffers past and present say they no longer recognize the man they once knew."

Fetterman dismissed the report as a "hit piece" after being asked about it by NBC reporter Kate Santaliz on Tuesday.

"It’s a one-source story with a couple of anonymous sources. Hit piece from a very left publication. There’s really nothing more to say about that," Fetterman told Santaliz, according to video of their interaction she posted to X.

The New York Magazine report read: "Former and current staffers paint a picture of an erratic senator who has become almost impossible to work for and whose mental-health situation is more serious and complicated than previously reported."

"No one is saying every controversial position (for example, his respectful relationship with Trump) stems from his mental health — but it’s become harder for them to tell which ones do," it continued.

The article also detailed comments from Fetterman's former chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, who was allegedly so worried about the senator's mental health that he wrote an email last year to a doctor who had treated him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outlining his concerns.

"I think John is on a bad trajectory and I’m really worried about him," Jentleson wrote at the time. The former aide claimed Fetterman was not taking his medications and was avoiding regular checkups with doctors, among other red flags.

Santaliz asked Fetterman about Jentleson's claims on Tuesday.

"He said he was worried that you’re not taking your medications. Are you taking your medication, sir?" she asked.

"Again, the hit piece, anonymous sources," Fetterman said as the video cuts out.

Fetterman previously released a statement on Friday to the New York Times that said, "my ACTUAL doctors and my family affirmed that I’m very well." He called the article a "hit piece" motivated by "disgruntled staffers" with an axe to grind.

Fetterman, once a progressive darling of the Democratic Party, has taken flack from his own party, including members of his staff, for his outspoken support of Israel since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Many conservative critics have taken aim at New York Magazine's "hit piece" and believe Fetterman's backing of Israel, which was prominently disseminated in the report, is the reason why liberals are suddenly abandoning him after rallying behind him on the heels of his stroke during the 2022 midterm campaign.

Fetterman and New York Magazine did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfoshn contributed to this report.