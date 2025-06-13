Trump celebrates US' long history giving foreign enemies 'hell' at massive military parade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ’s delivered remarks Saturday evening at a historic military parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.

"Every other country celebrates their victories," he said. "It's about time America did too — that's what we're doing tonight."

"As we celebrate tonight, we also think of the hundreds of thousands of Army soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for our nation and selflessly laid down their lives in every war, from the revolution to the war on terror, to the Gold Star families with us today," he said.

He called the Army's most famous leader, Gen. George Washington, an "indomitable commander" and laid out many of the major American victories from the Revolution onward: Gettysburg, Guadalcanal, Shiloh, San Juan Hill, the Argonne trenches and the Afghan mountainsides.

Through them "the Army has forged a legacy of unmatched courage, untold sacrifice, and unequaled and undying glory," Trump said.

He spoke of Gen. John Corse, a Union commander shot in the face at the Battle of Allatoona Pass near Cartersville, Georgia, who was shot in the face but did not relent from the front lines against the Confederates.

"He fired off a message to his commander, ‘I am short a cheekbone and one ear, but I am able to whip the hell out of all of them’," Trump recounted.

He also cited Gen. "Mad" Anthony Wayne, who, like Corse, was a Pennsylvania native known for his military fortitude.

Trump spoke of Wayne leading a midnight raid up the Palisades cliffs near Bear Mountain, New York, with only bayonets and no ammo to take on the British during the Revolution. Wayne took that order in stride, declaring to Washington: "Issue the order, sir, and I will storm into hell for you."

Trump spent the rest of the parade seated, or often standing and saluting the troops, flanked by first lady Melania Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Thousands of Americans, including veterans, youth and dads celebrating Father’s Day, flocked to downtown D.C. wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and patriotic gear displaying Old Glory despite the balmy weather and brewing thunderstorms.

The crowds went wild with applause upon Trump's arrival alongside first lady Melania Trump, an introduction accompanied by a gun salute as those in attendance chanted "U-S-A!" Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance also received widespread applause upon their introductions.

Live music poured through the crowds ahead of the parade, as paradegoers swayed to the music while fanning themselves in the summer D.C. heat. The crowds were heard singing "Happy Birthday" and chanting "We love Trump" after the parade officially kicked off.

The parade stretched down Constitution Avenue, beginning near the Lincoln Memorial and concluding near the Washington Monument at about 9:30 p.m. The parade honors the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, which was established one year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and coincides with Flag Day and Trump's 79th birthday.

The patriotic event is part of Trump's "Task Force 250," which was established in January by an executive order and coordinates plans celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence July 4, 2026.

The parade included the Army's Golden Knights Parachute team conducting a jump overhead of the crowds, multiple flyovers, WWII Jeeps on display and members of the military waving to the crowds while riding in massive tanks chugging down Constitution Ave. Cheers of "USA" broke out as Vietnam War-era tanks drove by a large crowd of people, the majority of whom had their phones ready to record the historic scene.

The parade, however, comes as riots and protests continue in Los Angeles over the Trump administration's efforts to deport millions of illegal aliens who flooded the nation during the Biden administration and after Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran Thursday evening.

The parade faced stormy weather, with forecasters predicting thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and rain into the evening.

Protests in response to the military parade and recent ICE raids being conducted in Los Angeles are unfolding in cities nationwide. In Washington, a Refuse Fascism protest, an "equity march" in downtown D.C. and a "Pro-Democracy Picnic" at Fort Reno Park were scheduled for Saturday, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The security for the event has been incredibly tight, with Secret Service, police officers and military members stationed along entry checkpoints and walking among the throngs of people. Attendees were also required to go through metal detectors and undergo additional pat-downs to reach the parade route.

"No Kings" protesters converged on cities nationwide to protest what they say is Trump leading the nation like a "king," though there will not be a "No Kings" protests in D.C. proper Saturday. Instead, those protests were held in neighboring towns and cities, such as in the Virginia cities of Alexandria and Arlington.

Trump was asked about the "No Kings" protest during a Thursday bill-signing event at the White House.

"I don't feel like a king," Trump responded. "I have to go through hell to get stuff approved. A king would say, 'I'm not gonna get this.' A king would have never had the California mandate to even be talking. He wouldn’t have to call up (Speaker) Mike Johnson and (Senate Majority Leader John) Thune and say, ‘Fellas you got to pull this off’ and after years we get it done," he said, referring to three resolutions he signed Thursday ending electric vehicle mandates originating in California.

"No, no we’re not a king. We’re not a king at all."

Trump previously said any potential violent protesters targeting the parade will be met with a "very heavy force."

"If there's any protest once they come out, they will be met with very big force," Trump told reporters Tuesday. "I haven't even heard about a protest. But people that hate our country … they will be met with very heavy force."

The parade has been celebrated by the administration as the "biggest" military parade in U.S. history.

"We love our military and take great pride in honoring our warfighters," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a May statement to Fox News. "In celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Army, we will throw the biggest and most beautiful military parade in our nation’s history."

"The president is planning an historic celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday that will honor generations of selfless Americans who have risked everything for our freedom," White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley added in a comment to Fox Digital in May, previewing the parade.

"Exactly 250 years ago, the first American patriots died for the cause of Independence. We owe our freedom to them and to every solider who has given their life for our nation in the 2½ centuries since."

Approximately 6,600 U.S. soldiers were scheduled to participate in the parade. The parade was also said to include 150 Army vehicles, including the Abrams tank and 50 aircraft, including the Black Hawk.

There was a flyover and a parachute jump and historical military reenactors.

The parade comes after Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran Thursday evening after months of attempted and stalled nuclear negotiations and subsequent heightened concern Iran was advancing its nuclear program. The strikes targeted Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure and killed at least four Iranian military leaders.

Iran has said the strikes were a "declaration of war."

"Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to "make a deal." They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday ahead of meeting with his National Security Council to discuss the strikes.

