Sen. Hawley: Left's 'incendiary rhetoric' on Israel has to stop

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called on President Biden, Monday, to compel Democrats to put an end to anti-Semitic rhetoric in Congress, telling "Fox & Friends" that the attacks are contributing to violence against Jewish Americans.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: [President Biden] needs to call members of his own party and tell them it's time to stop this rhetoric. I mean, when you say things like calling Benjamin Netanyahu an ethno-nationalist on the floor of the United States Congress…when you call Israel an apartheid state, which Democrat members of Congress have done on the floor of the United States Congress…that's incendiary rhetoric, Brian, and we've had almost 200 incidents of violence reported now against Jewish Americans. Again, that's just reported. We don't know what else is out there. That's too many. That's too much. And this rhetoric is contributing to it. It's got to stop.

