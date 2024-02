Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff recently said he and his wife Vice President Kamala Harris are "living" out the HBO series "Veep" during their time at the White House.

Emhoff made the claim while appearing on Bravo’s "Watch What Happens Live," telling host Andy Cohen that his and Harris’ lives resemble the comedy centered on the antics of fictional Vice President Selina Meyer from the popular HBO comedy.

During the segment, Cohen asked Emhoff, "Do you watch ‘Veep?’ Have you ever seen ‘Veep?’" to which he responded, "We’re living it."

In the show, many of the comedic moments come from Meyer’s gaffes, awkward social interactions and frustrations with the limits of her job and incompetence of her staff. Meyer does eventually ascend to the presidency in spite of her shortcomings, although that only opens up further problems.

Harris is also well-known for making gaffes during speeches and important meetings with heads of state, and critics have sometimes likened her to her fictional counterpart, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Harris often makes headlines for her word salads. During a speech she gave on reproductive rights last year at Howard University , she said, "So I think it's very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future."

In another notable gaffe from 2023, Harris tried to explain A.I. to a group of labor and civil rights leaders.

She began by calling A.I. a " fancy thing " and then went on to say, "And so, the machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process."

During Emhoff’s time on the Bravo show he also mentioned the top five things he loves about his wife, highest on the list being her devotion to her family and her lifelong commitment to being a public servant.

When Cohen asked if he and Harris go on double dates with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, he said, "We’re working so hard, but we’re with them all the time. The four of us together, it’s great."