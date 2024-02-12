Kamala Harris 'ready to serve' as Democrats sound the alarm about Biden's age: report

Vice President Kamala Harris says she is "ready to serve" as concerns over President Biden's age and mental fitness continue to grow, notably among members of their own party.

Harris made the statement during a a recent interview last week before the Thursday release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's mishandling of classified documents, which described the president’s memory as having "significant limitations."

"I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that," Harris told The Wall Street Journal, adding that everyone who observes her work "walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead."

Hur's report recommended no charges against Biden over his actions pertaining to the mishandling of classified documents, partly because he would have a defense at trial as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Republicans piled on Biden following the Hur report's release last week, but Democrats have also begun voicing — or at least admitting — greater concern surrounding Biden's age and whether that could hurt his chances at winning re-election this year.

Former President Bill Clinton's lead strategist, James Carville, argued Saturday that the White House has little confidence in Biden after he turned down a Super Bowl Sunday interview.

"It’s the biggest television audience, not even close, and you get a chance to do a 20-25-minute interview on that day," Carville said. "And you don’t do it? That’s a kind of sign that the staff, or yourself, doesn’t have much confidence in you. There’s no other way to read this."

Another former Clinton strategist, Paul Begala, said Hur’s indictment of Biden’s memory and Biden's subsequent response was "terrible for Democrats."

"Oh yeah. Look, I’m a Biden supporter, and I slept like a baby last night: I woke up every two hours crying and wet the bed," Begala quipped on CNN last Friday. "This is terrible for Democrats. And anybody with a functioning brain knows that," he declared.

Also ahead of the Hur report's release, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton admitted Biden's age was "a legitimate issue."

