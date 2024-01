Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Vice President Harris admitted on Wednesday that she was "scared as heck" about Donald Trump winning in 2024 and said, "we should all be scared."

"The View" co-host Joy Behar asked Harris about recent concerns expressed by former President Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama about a possible Trump win. "Are you scared?" Behar asked. "What could happen if Trump ever became, God forbid, president again?"

"I am scared as heck," she responded. "There is an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office, either without an opponent or scared. So on all of those points, yes, we should all be scared, but as we know, and certainly, this is a table of very powerful women, we don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it."

The co-hosts and audience applauded her statement.

KAMALA HARRIS CONFIDENT AHEAD OF POTENTIAL TRUMP 2024 REMATCH: ‘WE’RE WINNING' NO MATTER WHO GOP NOMINEE IS

"Right? So many of us know, when we are scared for our future of our children, do we stay in bed with the covers over our head? No," she said.

Harris said President Biden and herself needed to earn their re-election.

"We have to earn the re-elect, and we have to communicate what we have achieved," she said. "And that is going to be one of our big challenges. We've done a lot of good work, we have to let people know who brung it to them."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Harris to respond to Biden's low approval ratings and about why Trump, who is facing 91 felony counts across four indictments, is edging ahead of Biden in the polls.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING NUMBERS DISMAL COMPARED TO PREVIOUS MODERN PRESIDENTS, GALLUP FINDS

"We are all starting to narrow in on what this election will mean and, frankly, in the midst of so many big issues challenging our world that, you know, are not binary, it's not just one side or the other, on this one, there is a split screen you can throw up and see. And it’s going to be the choice between, what is about respecting our democracy, what is about competence, versus chaos," she said.

President Biden's approval rating plummeted to the lowest on record for a U.S. president in the last 15 years, according to an ABC News poll.

Biden's approval rating sits at just 31%, according to a national survey produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates, with fieldwork by Ipsos Public Affairs via its online, probability-based KnowledgePanel. The poll found 58% of respondents disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president. That makes his approval rating worse than even former President Trump’s lowest in office, which was 36%, according to ABC News.

Harris joined ABC News for an interview ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday and expressed confidence in their ability to win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, let me just tell you this. No matter who the Republican nominee is, we're winning. We're winning," Harris told the media outlet.

"I don't know, but look, if it is Donald Trump, we beat him before and we'll beat him again," Harris replied.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.