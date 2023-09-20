SEAN HANNITY: Willful ignorance was the theme of the day for Merrick Garland's 'explosive' hearing

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to Attorney General Merrick Garland's "grilling" on Capitol Hill which provided "no clarity whatsoever" in Wednesday's opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: Today, Jordan and other Republicans confronted big time the attorney general, Merrick Garland, who frankly needs to be impeached, during what was an explosive hearing on Capitol Hill. More than half of the country no longer trusts Garland and for good reason. Biden's so-called justice system has become weaponized and politicized, like the FBI, beyond belief. Unequal prosecution, unequal sentencing, unequal application of our laws. We don't have equal justice under the law. And a sitting president who, of course, has been shielded, protected from any and all legal scrutiny. While his chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, has been targeted with dozens of stacked charges in one of the most aggressive prosecutions in American history.

SOCIAL MEDIA SKEWERS AG GARLAND AFTER HE SAYS DOJ APPLIES ‘SAME LAWS TO EVERYONE’: ‘STRAIGHT UP LIAR’

…

'I don't believe, I don't remember, I don't recall.' Willful ignorance was the theme of the day for Merrick Garland. Question after question after question. No clarity whatsoever. Garland didn't seem to know much about anything, to be honest. Likely by design, I would think. Garland He's not a fool. On day one, he knew that the old Biden family business was a huge problem. But luckily for Garland and of course, Joe Biden, the solution was already in progress thanks to a federal prosecutor, David Weiss. Weiss has seemingly never ending investigation.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP