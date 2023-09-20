Social media skewers AG Garland after he says DOJ applies 'same laws to everyone': 'Straight up liar'

Social media users slammed U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for insisting during a recent hearing that the U.S. Department of Justice applies "the same laws to everyone."

Prominent critics of the Biden administration denounced Garland’s claim Wednesday, calling it "bulls---" and declaring that "no serious person believes" it.

Others called Garland a "straight up liar."

GOP REP. CALLS FOR MERRICK GARLAND'S IMPEACHMENT OVER ROLE IN BIDEN'S ‘COVERUP’: HE'S THE ‘HEAD OF THE SNAKE’

Garland made the claim while testifying for multiple hours at a House Judiciary hearing on Wednesday. Congress conducted the cross-examination of Garland as part of its investigation into the alleged politicization of the DOJ during the Biden administration.

Garland’s claim also follows IRS whistleblowers testimony before Congress that prosecutorial decisions made throughout the years-long federal investigation into Hunter have been influenced by politics.

During the hearing, Garland denied any politicization and bias at the department under his watch, insisting that the same laws have been applied to all citizens under investigation by the DOJ.

At one point, he told the committee, "Our job is to uphold the rule of the law. That means we apply the same laws to everyone. There is not one set of laws for the powerful and another for the powerless, one for the rich and another for the poor, one for Democrats, and another for Republicans; or different rules depending upon one’s race, or ethnicity or religion."

He added, "Our job is to pursue to justice, without fear or favor. Our job is not to do what is politically convenient. Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate."

The attorney general’s claim Wednesday follows long-running accusations from former President Donald Trump and others that the Biden DOJ has been weaponized against the former president, including with the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, which culminated in Trump being indicted on federal charges for allegedly scheming to conceal classified documents at the Florida residence.

BIDEN ADMIN HIRES SCAR TO MONITOR SCHOOL BOOK BAN: ‘THREAT’ TO STUDENTS

Additionally, conservatives have skewered Garland for the FBI’s alleged aggressive investigative tactics towards traditional Catholic communities, and for the alleged disparity in the DOJ’s treatment of January 6 rioters and BLM/Antifa rioters from Summer 2020.

After years of these and similar allegations against the Biden DOJ piling up, conservatives on X did not buy Garland’s statement.

Turning Point USA ambassador and conservative influencer Kambree commented, "Someone needs to fact-check this, stat."

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell condemned Garland’s testimony, posting, "YOU ARE WATCHING A LIAR!"

Conservative commentator duo The Hodge Twins wrote, "Dude is a straight-up liar."

Civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon quipped, "Need Pinocchio meme stat."

Conservative content creator "Nuance Bro" claimed, "No serious person believes this."

The official House Judiciary GOP account commented, "No one believes him."

And political influencer Natalie Danelishen added, "Bulls---. We don’t believe you!"

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.