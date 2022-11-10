Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Vote counting dragging on for days is 'unfair to every candidate and every citizen''

Hannity talks the slow counting happening in AZ, NV, and CA

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity discusses how Arizona, Nevada and California and other states have still not completely counted their votes and how Alaska could take until Thanksgiving to finalize on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THIS IS A DEEPLY DIVIDED COUNTRY

SEAN HANNITY: Unfortunately, in Arizona, Nevada, California and a few other locations all around the country, the vote count is going on again and again and again in perpetuity, dragging on for days. It could even take weeks. And in the very cold state of Alaska that I love, we may not know anything until around Thanksgiving. This is insanity and it's not okay. 

CHANDLER, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (C) speaks during a get out the vote campaign rally on November 05, 2022 in Chandler, Arizona. With 3 days to go until election day, Kari Lake is campaigning throughout the state with other GOP candidates.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Now, five weeks ago Florida suffered a devastating cat four hurricane and we're still praying for our friends in southwest Florida. There was so much damage, but the state managed to count all 7.5 million ballots, as Marco Rubio said in 5 hours and Clark County out in Nevada, officials are still in the process of counting a mere 50,000 remaining ballots. 48 hours after the election and today, the county registrar just said that it will take several more days to count those 50,000 votes, telling reporters that the county can't do it any faster. Can we hire the people in Florida? 

