SEAN HANNITY: This is a deeply divided country

SEAN HANNITY: Now, I can't say for sure where the rumors of the red tsunami started, because polls in almost every key race were within the margin of error, mostly only one or two points. And every state, a bellwether, a swing state, the glowing predictions of a big red wave were frankly a little foolish. And I have a rule in life. Never overpromise and under-deliver. You want to, you know, under-promise and overdeliver. This is a deeply divided country. You know, people will vote for a Democrat just so they have a rubber stamp as long as they have a pulse.

By the way, turnout matters and every single vote is critical. However, we do have good news tonight. You heard some of it with Kari Lake. First, Nevada, where Adam Laxalt looks like the favorite now to win the Senate seat in Nevada. Now, Kari Lake is now the heavy favorite to win the governor's race in the state of Arizona, where new vote totals are coming in as we speak. And the race for the Senate in Arizona is very real tonight. And Blake Masters does, in fact, have a solid path to catch Mark Kelly. It will be close, but it is real.

