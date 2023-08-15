Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Hillary Clinton breaks out into laughter before Trump indictment: ‘Oh, I can’t believe this’

Trump told Fox News Digital that he was the target of the 'greatest and longest-running Witch Hunt in American history'

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Hillary Clinton breaks out into laughter before Trump indictment: ‘Oh, I can’t believe this’ Video

Hillary Clinton breaks out into laughter before Trump indictment: ‘Oh, I can’t believe this’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughed merrily at her one-time political opponent, former President Donald Trump, before his indictment on Monday.

Just hours before former President Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time in Georgia on Monday night, his former political opponent, Hillary Clinton, laughed merrily at him on MSNBC. 

"All over the country, people are wondering what Hillary Rodham Clinton is thinking watching things unfold in Georgia," MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Monday to laughs from Clinton. 

"Oh, I can’t believe this," Clinton said, again breaking out into laughter. "Honestly, I didn’t think that it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments." 

TRUMP SAYS GEORGIA INDICTMENT COMES DURING 'DARK PERIOD' FOR US, VOWS TO FIX IT BY WINNING

Hillary Clinton

Just hours before former President Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time in Georgia on Monday night, his former political opponent, Hillary Clinton, laughed merrily at him on MSNBC.  (MSNBC / Screenshot)

When asked if she felt satisfaction after warning the country about Trump’s threats to American democracy, Clinton claimed that she felt "great profound sadness" about the possibility of another Trump indictment. 

Trump was officially indicted later on Monday night and is facing a series of charges from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

The charges against Trump include violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer. Not all indictment targets face the same charges.

WAPO EDITOR DOWNPLAYS HILLARY CLINTON'S EMAIL SCANDAL: MOSTLY 'COOKING RECIPES AND APPOINTMENTS'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump

Trump was officially indicted later on Monday night and is facing a series of charges from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.  ((Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

Trump told Fox News Digital that he was the target of the "greatest and longest-running Witch Hunt in American history." 

"This politically-inspired indictment, which could have been brought close to three years ago," he said, "was tailored for placement right smack in the middle of my political campaign, where I am leading all Republicans—by a lot—and beating Joe Biden soundly in almost all polls." 

Clinton continued to emphasize the gravity of Trump's then-potential indictment after visibly shaking with laughter during her appearance on MSNBC. 

"I don't know that anyone should be satisfied," she said. "This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes. The only satisfaction may be that the system is working, that all of the efforts by Donald Trump, his allies and his enablers to try to silence the truth and to try to undermine democracy have been brought into the light." 

"Justice is being pursued," she added.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney receives documents on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. District Attorney Fani Willis has been bringing evidence before a grand jury, which indicted former President Trump on alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.