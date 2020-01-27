Sean Hannity: Trump defense team ripped Dems' case 'to pieces' on day two of their opening arguments

Sean Hannity said the House Democrats' case against President Trump was "ripped to pieces" by the president's legal defense team Monday on day two of their opening arguments in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

"That's what adults look like when they calmly and succinctly use truth, reason, logic and common sense to combat what is irrational rage towards the president," Hannity said following a montage of highlights from the president's high-profile defense team.

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz was among the attorneys to deliver a spirited constitutional defense of Trump Monday night, declaring House impeachment managers had picked "dangerous" and "wrong" charges to bring against the president -- noting that neither "abuse of power" nor "obstruction of justice" was remotely close to an impeachable offense as the framers had intended.

"The Democrats' pathetic case is getting blown to pieces," Hannity said. "They should be embarrassed."

Hannity also praised Trump lawyer Pam Bondi's presentation, which laid out why former Vice President Joe Biden's 49-year-old son Hunter's role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings deserves greater scrutiny.

"Pam Bondi lays out well, the ever-damning detail in every single instance involving this corrupt case with Joe and Hunter [Biden]," Hannity said.

Hannity then reminded his audience that they would have the chance to give the ultimate verdict on Trump's impeachment in the upcoming November election.

"It's time to put this to an end. It's a charade... and in 281 days, I keep talking about the ultimate jury. You, we, the American people, you get to shock the world again."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.