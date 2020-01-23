Sean Hannity: Democrats are already running out of things to say in Senate impeachment trial

Sean Hannity mocked Democrats for "running out of things to say" during their second day of opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump -- which he referred to as the "Schiff-Schumer sham show" multiple times.

"After hours and hours of mindless endless repetition and babbling, here's what we learned today: Nothing. We've learned absolute nothing," Hannity said.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL LIVE UPDATES

The host played a montage and time-lapse of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and reiterating his distaste for the lawmaker's performance.

"Without a doubt, the congenital liar, compromised, corrupt, Adam Schiff is the perfect mascot for just how ugly, radical, [and] dishonest this do-nothing Democratic Party is getting," said Hannity, who added that he was "concerned" for Schiff's mental state due to his "psychotic rage delusions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaking directly to his audience, Hannity said they would have the chance to give the ultimate verdict on Trump's impeachment in the upcoming November election.

"You are the final juror," he said. "Oh, thank goodness, the American people get to weigh in on this. You get to shock the world again ... I hope you do."