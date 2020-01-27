Jesse Watters praises Trump attorney Bondi's 'meticulous' Hunter Biden argument: 'It doesn't look good for Joe'

Jesse Watters praised Trump attorney Pam Bondi's impeachment defense presentation, which laid out why former Vice President Joe Biden's 49-year-old son Hunter deserves scrutiny in the president's Senate trial.

Watters said Monday on "The Five" that Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, had explained in a detailed fashion that it would be wise to examine the Biden family's dealings in Ukraine.

Bondi claimed that Democrats wrongfully continue to claim all assertions about the Bidens have been "debunked," stating: "The evidence points entirely and unequivocally in the other direction."

Watters said Bondi had "established meticulously" that the Biden aspect of President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not a "conspiracy theory."

"Not only President Trump but the Obama State Department, the British, and every single media outlet in this country then and now have said that this gig in Ukraine by Hunter Biden -- this arrangement and his father demanding the firing [of Kiev prosecutor Viktor Shokin] -- was extremely suspicious and borderline corrupt," Watters said. "She [Bondi] did an excellent job doing that.

"It doesn't look good for Joe Biden, and ... if you are a Democrat and you want to start calling witnesses, well, that's a witness -- Hunter -- that I don't think could withstand that kind of scrutiny when they have the bank records, the reporting, and all of what they have," Watters went on. "I do not think he's going to ever have to testify. They are too scared."

During her remarks, Bondi noted that since-recalled U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was confirmed in the summer of 2016, at the tail end of the Obama administration.

"In September 2016, a Ukrainian court canceled the [Burisma-linked] oligarch [Mykola] Zlochevsky's arrest warrant for lack of progress in the case. In mid-January 2017, Burisma announces all legal proceedings against it and Zlochevsky has been closed. Both of these things happen when Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma," Bondi said.

She then segued into the now-famous clip of Joe Biden bragging about urging Ukraine to fire Shokin or risk losing $1 billion in loan guarantees from the Obama administration.

"I'm going to be leaving here ... in six hours [and] if the prosecutor's not fired you're not getting the money," Biden said at the time. "Well, son of a b---h, he got fired."

"Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution," Bondi explained, adding that although House Democrats have been trying to delegitimize Republican calls for more scrutiny therein, officials in the Obama state department, the United Kingdom Serious Fraud Unit, and reporters at ABC News and other outlets believed there was reason to "raise the issue" about the Bidens and Burisma.