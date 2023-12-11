Biden faces grim re-election odds as he trails leading GOP candidates in two key battleground states: poll

President Biden's week is off to a rocky start as a new 2024 election poll released Monday found him trailing three of the leading Republican presidential candidates in two key battleground general election matchups.

According to the CNN poll, former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would nearly all defeat Biden in both Georgia and Michigan — two key states won by the president in 2020 — if the election were held today.

The survey found Trump leading Biden in Michigan by a whopping 10%, receiving 50% support over only 40% who said they would vote for Biden. About 64% of registered voters in the state said they do not approve of Biden's handling of the presidency.

Biden trailed DeSantis by seven percentage points, but would lose to Haley by an even larger margin of 12% in the Great Lake State.

In a hypothetical 2020 rematch in Georgia, 49% of registered voters said they would prefer Trump to Biden, who received only 44% support.

Haley was also favored over Biden in the Peach State, 49% to 43%, but the latter edged DeSantis, 48% to 45%.

The poll also found 61% of registered voters in the state said they disapproved of Biden's job performance.

Despite DeSantis and Haley besting Biden in the key matchups, with the exception of the former in Georgia, Trump ultimately leads the GOP primary field by nearly 40% in both states.

Among young voters in Michigan, a key demographic to capture in 2024, 69% said that Biden does not have the stamina for another four years. Amid concerns over the president's cognitive abilities, 66% of young voters in Georgia also reported feeling the Democrat president does not have the sharpness they are looking for in a candidate.

The Michigan portion of the poll was conducted among registered voters from Nov. 29-Dec. 6, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. The Georgia portion was conducted from Nov. 30-Dec. 7 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

The results come just days after a Wall Street Journal poll revealed Trump would also be victorious over Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup nationally, locking in 47% support over the president's 43%.

Other polls have also shown Trump consistently tied or leading Biden nationally, and in a number of other battleground states, as voters overwhelmingly view Biden's age as a concerning factor.

The Biden campaign didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.