Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: The Democratic Party has a big problem

Hannity calls out lawmakers who won't stand up to Hamas

Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Democrats aren't willing to criticize Tlaib Video

Sean Hannity: Democrats aren't willing to criticize Tlaib

WARNING-Graphic Footage: FOX News host Sean Hannity reflects on Hamas' devastating attack on Israel on 'Hannity.'

FOX News host Sean Hannity calls out some lawmakers for not denouncing Hamas following the devastating attack on Israel

SEAN HANNITY: The Democratic Party, they have a big problem and it's not just Tlaib. America's far left bigots have been crawling out of the woodwork in alarming numbers after this weekend's attacks. In Dearborn, Michigan, last night, a massive rally taking place  in support of Hamas. There have been other similar rallies in New York and California, D.C. and Washington state and here's a woman even holding up a swastika. Multiple university campuses are also hosting pro-Hamas rallies.  

REPORTER BLASTS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE FOR IGNORING QUESTIONS: 'SHOWS CONTEMPT FOR A FREE AND INDEPENDENT PRESS' 

This includes one college in California that featured a Hamas terrorist on a flier. The same paragliding terrorists published by the Chicago Black Lives Matter chapter there and, of course, we have already reported about the numerous student groups and student leaders at places like Harvard, UVA, Columbia, other schools who published deeply anti-Semitic statements and defending Hamas. NYU Student Bar Association president just had a job offer rescinded after blaming Israel, the victim of terror, and Israel alone, for being the victim of terror.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP           

Now for this weekend's barbaric terror attacks, but it's not just students spewing this vile rhetoric. One Yale professor with publications at The New York Times and The Washington Post tweeting the following "Settlers are not civilians. This isn't hard." She is now, you know, excusing the murder of innocent unarmed men, women, children and she's teaching your kids at an Ivy League institution like Yale. The anti-Semitism and hatred on the left has become now so pronounced, even fake Jake Tapper over at fake news CNN, even he's starting to notice. Wow, the light went on there for once.  

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.       