SEAN HANNITY: The Democratic Party has a big problem

FOX News host Sean Hannity calls out some lawmakers for not denouncing Hamas following the devastating attack on Israel .

SEAN HANNITY: The Democratic Party, they have a big problem and it's not just Tlaib. America's far left bigots have been crawling out of the woodwork in alarming numbers after this weekend's attacks. In Dearborn, Michigan, last night, a massive rally taking place in support of Hamas. There have been other similar rallies in New York and California, D.C. and Washington state and here's a woman even holding up a swastika. Multiple university campuses are also hosting pro-Hamas rallies.

This includes one college in California that featured a Hamas terrorist on a flier. The same paragliding terrorists published by the Chicago Black Lives Matter chapter there and, of course, we have already reported about the numerous student groups and student leaders at places like Harvard, UVA, Columbia, other schools who published deeply anti-Semitic statements and defending Hamas. NYU Student Bar Association president just had a job offer rescinded after blaming Israel, the victim of terror , and Israel alone, for being the victim of terror.

Now for this weekend's barbaric terror attacks , but it's not just students spewing this vile rhetoric. One Yale professor with publications at The New York Times and The Washington Post tweeting the following "Settlers are not civilians. This isn't hard." She is now, you know, excusing the murder of innocent unarmed men, women, children and she's teaching your kids at an Ivy League institution like Yale. The anti-Semitism and hatred on the left has become now so pronounced, even fake Jake Tapper over at fake news CNN, even he's starting to notice. Wow, the light went on there for once.