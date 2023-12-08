Sean Hannity discusses how Hunter Biden faces nine additional tax charges in his latest indictment on "Hannity."

HUNTER BIDEN FACES NEW INDICTMENT IN CALIFORNIA

SEAN HANNITY: The Biden brand has never looked worse than now. So don't expect to hear much from Joe Biden in the days and weeks ahead.

Now, over and over again, Joe Biden has been angry, demanding that Americans pay their fair share. He accused American families and businesses of being greedy and selfish at the very same time, while his own beloved son, he was not paying any taxes on what amounts to millions of dollars in income according to a federal indictment. And this, by the way, wasn't just your normal everyday kind of income.

Now, according to a federal indictment, Hunter was raking in tons of money from Ukraine and Romania and China all while Daddy was vice president and gearing up for a presidential run. Joe Biden lied to your face over and over and over again.