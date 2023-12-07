Hunter Biden faces new indictment in California

President Biden's son Hunter Biden will be indicted in California, Fox News has learned.

While the exact nature of the charges remain unclear, the indictment in the Central District of California was expected later Thursday.

Special Counsel David Weiss has been using a federal grand jury in Los Angeles to gather evidence of possible criminal tax charges against Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in October to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware after being charged out of Weiss' years-long investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.