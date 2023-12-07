Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden faces new indictment in California

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in October to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Jake Gibson , David Spunt Fox News
Published
close
Hunter Biden refuses closed-door hearing Video

Hunter Biden refuses closed-door hearing

'Outnumbered' panel discuss the latest from the Hunter Biden investigations

President Biden's son Hunter Biden will be indicted in California, Fox News has learned. 

While the exact nature of the charges remain unclear, the indictment in the Central District of California was expected later Thursday. 

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen walk to a bookstore in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 24, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Special Counsel David Weiss has been using a federal grand jury in Los Angeles to gather evidence of possible criminal tax charges against Biden. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in October to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware after being charged out of Weiss' years-long investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics