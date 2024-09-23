SEAN HANNITY: The state-run media mob wants to elect Kamala Harris

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out skewed media coverage of Vice President Harris and former President Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Don't let anybody, especially in the corrupt state-run media mob, impact what you want for your country. At this point, the only person that really knows what the outcome is, would be God. Now, naturally, the state-run media, they're working overtime. They want to elect Kamala Harris . They want Donald Trump defeated at all costs. They have done nothing but go after this man for nearly a full decade.

CNN COMMENTATOR SLAMS HARRIS AFTER OPRAH WINFREY SIT-DOWN: 'WHEN HAS SHE SAT DOWN WITH ANY HOSTILE MEDIA?'

Now, the coverage against President Trump is like 95% on some networks, negative. Kamala Harris , up to 100% positive. Trump is evil and Kamala is the second coming that gets a complete pass and gets to stay in the Candidate Protection Program. The latest strategy includes the new allegations. Look at what's going on in North Carolina with their lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson. He is accused of making offensive comments that no conservative or Republican would ever agree with. Now, I don't know. We don't know if the allegations are true.

It's odd. He's been in office for three years and apparently nobody or very few people in North Carolina knew much about any of this and if it wasn't big news in North Carolina, then Donald Trump certainly didn't know either. Now, this is the Harris campaign. They're trying to smear, as usual, former President Trump for something that nobody or few people knew about. If, in fact, that's even true. The campaign even launched a guilt-by-association and blasted Donald Trump's prior endorsement of Robinson.