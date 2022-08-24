Vulnerable House Democrat rebukes Biden's $300 billion student loan handout: 'No way to make policy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vulnerable House Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., is not happy with President Biden's announced plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans despite the nation's already soaring national debt.

In a Wednesday statement, Pappas rebuked Biden over the plan to use $300 billion in taxpayer dollars to pay student loan debt, and argued that any debt relief should be handled by Congress and should not add to the budget deficit.

"We all know the cost of higher education is crushing families, and that’s why I’ve supported expanding Pell Grants, affordable community college, and loan forgiveness for those entering vital professions like nursing," Pappas said in the statement. "But this announcement by President Biden is no way to make policy and sidesteps Congress and our oversight and fiscal responsibilities."

"Any plan to address student debt should go through the legislative process, and it should be more targeted and paid for so it doesn’t add to the deficit," he said. "The President’s plan also doesn’t address the underlying issue of the affordability of higher education, and it is clear that the high cost continues to limit opportunities available to students."

"Ultimately we must ensure everyone has the chance to further their education and gain the knowledge and skills they need to thrive, and I’ll continue to make that a priority," he added.

According to Biden, the plan will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year.

Other House Democrats most at risk of losing their seats to Republican challengers in this year's midterm elections are staying silent over the plan.

Fox News Digital reached out to the other 20 Democratic members of Congress running for re-election in seats considered "toss-up," "lean Republican" and "likely Republican" and asked them what they thought about Biden's plan, and if they agreed with it considering the $300 billion it could cost U.S. taxpayers.

None of them responded.

The list includes Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nev., Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., Rep. Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., and Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa.

The national debt, according to the Treasury Department, currently sits at $30.7 trillion.

